Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024

Financial Results and Dividend

Generated total revenues of $79.8 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $41.7 million, or $1.44 per share (all per share amounts in this press release are reported on a diluted basis unless otherwise noted).

Recorded adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and normalized funds from operations (Normalized FFO) of $65.5 million and $58.8 million, respectively.

Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.90 per common share on July 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2024 (an AFFO payout ratio of 83%), representing a 4.4% increase over IIP’s first quarter 2024 dividend and an annualized dividend of $7.60 per common share.

Three Months Ended June 30, (Per share) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.44 $ 1.44 $ — 0 % Normalized FFO $ 2.06 $ 2.07 ($ 0.01 ) (0 %) AFFO $ 2.29 $ 2.26 $ 0.03 1 %

Financing Activity

Upsized IIP’s revolving credit facility to $50.0 million, which remains undrawn as of today.

Terminated prior "at-the-market” equity offering program and entered into a new program (the "ATM Program”) for sales from time to time of shares of common stock, including on a forward basis, and 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock”) of up to an aggregate offering price of $500.0 million. As of today, IIP had not sold any shares of common stock or Series A Preferred Stock under the ATM Program, including on a forward basis.

Portfolio – New Investments and Leasing

Acquired a 16 acre property in Florida comprising 145,000 square feet of industrial space for $13.0 million ($90 per square foot) and executed a long-term lease for the entire property with a subsidiary of AYR Wellness Inc., pursuant to which IIP agreed to provide up to $30.0 million in funding for the redevelopment of one building comprising 98,000 square feet for expected use as a regulated cannabis cultivation facility upon completion.

Executed two lease amendments to fund additional improvements totaling $6.1 million, including: $4.5 million at one of IIP’s Ohio properties leased to Battle Green Holdings LLC, which also included an increase to base rent; and $1.6 million at one of IIP’s Illinois properties leased to 4Front Ventures Corp., which also included an increase to base rent, an increase in annual base rent escalations for the remainder of the lease term and an extension of the lease term.

Executed new lease 1 with a subsidiary of Gold Flora Corporation ("Gold Flora”) at IIP’s property located at 19533 McLane Street in Palm Springs, California.

with a subsidiary of Gold Flora Corporation ("Gold Flora”) at IIP’s property located at 19533 McLane Street in Palm Springs, California. Executed new lease with Lume Cannabis Company at IIP’s property located at 10070 Harvest Park in Dimondale, Michigan.

Portfolio – Property Disposition

Sold a property located in Los Angeles, California for $9.1 million (excluding closing costs) which was previously leased to Holistic Industries Inc. (Holistic), and concurrently received a $3.9 million disposition-contingent lease termination fee from Holistic, in addition to Holistic’s reimbursement for IIP’s closing costs incurred in connection with the sale. The total consideration of $13.0 million exceeded IIP’s net carrying value of the property as of March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights (at June 30, 2024)

11% debt to total gross assets, with $2.6 billion in total gross assets.

Total liquidity was $210.9 million as of June 30, 2024, consisting of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments (each as reported in IIP’s condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2024) and availability under IIP’s revolving credit facility.

No debt maturities until May 2026.

Debt service coverage ratio of 17.0x (calculated in accordance with IIP’s 5.50% Unsecured Senior Notes due 2026).

Property Portfolio Statistics (as of June 30, 2024)

Total property portfolio comprises 108 properties across 19 states, with 9.0 million RSF (including 722,000 RSF under development / redevelopment), consisting of: Operating portfolio: 104 properties, representing 8.3 million RSF. Under development / redevelopment portfolio consists of four properties expected to comprise 692,000 RSF at completion, of which 437,000 RSF (63% of total) is pre-leased, with the remainder comprised of one property totaling 192,000 RSF in San Bernardino, California and twelve acres of land to be developed in San Marcos, Texas. The four properties in the development / redevelopment portfolio are as follows: Davis Highway in Dimondale, Michigan (pre-leased) 63795 19th Avenue in Palm Springs, California (pre-leased) Inland Center Drive in San Bernardino, California Leah Avenue in San Marcos, Texas

Operating portfolio: 95.6% leased (triple-net). Weighted-average remaining lease term: 14.4 years. Total invested / committed capital per square foot: $279.

By annualized base rent (excluding non-cannabis tenants that comprise less than 1% of annualized base rent in the aggregate): No tenant represents more than 18% of annualized base rent. No state represents more than 15% of annualized base rent. Multi-state operators (MSOs) represent 91% of annualized base rent. Public company operators represent 62% of annualized base rent. Industrial (cultivation and/or processing), retail (dispensing) and combined industrial/retail represent 92%, 2% and 6% of the operating portfolio, respectively.



1 The commencement date under the Gold Flora lease is conditioned upon, among other things, Gold Flora’s receipt of approvals to conduct cannabis operations by the requisite state and local authorities, and subject to temporary rent abatement during phase-in of tenant operations.

Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, IIP generated total revenues of $79.8 million, compared to $76.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 4%. The increase was primarily due to (a) a $3.9 million disposition-contingent lease termination fee paid to IIP concurrently with the sale of IIP’s Los Angeles, California property; and (b) a $3.6 million increase to contractual rent and property management fees, which was primarily driven by contractual rent escalations, amendments to leases for additional improvement allowances at existing properties that resulted in adjustments to rent and new leases entered into since March 31, 2023. The increase was partially offset by a $2.9 million decline in contractual rent and property management fees received during the three months ended June 30, 2024 related to properties that IIP took back possession of since March 2023, and a decrease as a result of $1.3 million in rent received but not recognized in total revenues due to a re-classification of two sales-type leases starting January 1, 2024.

Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $1.7 million to $4.0 million, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to cash interest received on IIP’s secured construction loan for a property in California where IIP is the lender (including a loan maturity extension fee paid to IIP of $0.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024 to extend the maturity date of the construction loan to December 31, 2024).

While IIP has re-leased several properties taken back since March 2023, rent commencement on certain of those properties is contingent on the tenants obtaining the requisite approvals to operate, and temporary rent abatements in certain instances as tenants transition into the properties and commence operations. As a result, IIP does not expect to recognize rental revenue from those properties until that has occurred.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.6 million in security deposits were applied for rent, of which $0.5 million was replenished by a tenant in July. Rental revenue received for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included the application of $1.5 million of security deposits for payment of rent.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, IIP recorded net income attributable to common stockholders of $41.7 million, or $1.44 per share; funds from operations (FFO) of $58.7 million, or $2.06 per share; Normalized FFO of $58.8 million, or $2.06 per share; and AFFO of $65.5 million, or $2.29 per share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, IIP recorded net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $80.7 million, or $2.79 per diluted share; FFO of approximately $114.9 million, or $4.03 per diluted share; Normalized FFO of approximately $115.3 million, or $4.04 per diluted share; and AFFO of approximately $128.5 million, or $4.50 per diluted share.

IIP paid a quarterly dividend of $1.90 per common share on July 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2024, representing a 4.4% increase over IIP’s first quarter 2024 dividend of $1.82 per share of common stock. The dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $7.60 per common share and an AFFO payout ratio of 83% (calculated by dividing the common stock dividend declared per share by IIP’s AFFO per common share for the second quarter).

FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

Supplemental Information

Teleconference and Webcast

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, Assets 2024 2023 Real estate, at cost: Land $ 142,891 $ 142,524 Buildings and improvements 2,161,261 2,108,218 Construction in progress 97,828 117,773 Total real estate, at cost 2,401,980 2,368,515 Less accumulated depreciation (235,436 ) (202,692 ) Net real estate held for investment 2,166,544 2,165,823 Construction Loan receivable 22,000 22,000 Cash and cash equivalents 120,835 140,249 Restricted cash — 1,450 Investments 40,111 21,948 Right of use office lease asset 1,154 1,355 In-place lease intangible assets, net 7,815 8,245 Other assets, net 25,716 30,020 Total assets $ 2,384,175 $ 2,391,090 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Exchangeable Senior Notes, net $ — $ 4,431 Notes due 2026, net 297,146 296,449 Building improvements and construction funding payable 7,367 9,591 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,912 11,406 Dividends payable 54,591 51,827 Rent received in advance and tenant security deposits 58,805 59,358 Other liabilities 10,154 5,056 Total liabilities 436,975 438,118 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 9.00% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $15,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 600,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 14,009 14,009 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 28,331,833 and 28,140,891 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 2,115,482 2,095,789 Dividends in excess of earnings (182,319 ) (156,854 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,947,200 1,952,972 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,384,175 $ 2,391,090

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Rental (including tenant reimbursements) $ 79,253 $ 75,919 $ 154,167 $ 151,448 Other 540 538 1,080 1,076 Total revenues 79,793 76,457 155,247 152,524 Expenses: Property expenses 6,863 5,759 13,572 11,382 General and administrative expense 9,661 10,570 19,223 20,943 Depreciation and amortization expense 17,473 16,704 34,623 33,418 Total expenses 33,997 33,033 67,418 65,743 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate (3,449 ) — (3,449 ) — Income from operations 42,347 43,424 84,380 86,781 Interest income 3,966 2,317 5,750 4,550 Interest expense (4,320 ) (4,472 ) (8,709 ) (8,992 ) Gain (loss) on exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes — — — 22 Net income 41,993 41,269 81,421 82,361 Preferred stock dividends (338 ) (338 ) (676 ) (676 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 41,655 $ 40,931 $ 80,745 $ 81,685 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.45 $ 1.45 $ 2.82 $ 2.89 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.44 $ 2.79 $ 2.87 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 28,250,843 27,981,517 28,197,930 27,965,720 Diluted 28,572,138 28,257,239 28,527,419 28,239,841

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. FFO, NORMALIZED FFO AND AFFO For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 41,655 $ 40,931 $ 80,745 $ 81,685 Real estate depreciation and amortization 17,473 16,704 34,623 33,418 Disposition-contingent lease termination fee, net of loss on sale of real estate(1) (451 ) — (451 ) — FFO attributable to common stockholders (basic) 58,677 57,635 114,917 115,103 Cash and non-cash interest expense on Exchangeable Senior Notes — 50 28 119 FFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) 58,677 57,685 114,945 115,222 Litigation-related expense 164 670 310 1,216 Loss (gain) on exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes — — — (22 ) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) 58,841 58,355 115,255 116,416 Interest income on seller-financed note(2) 403 403 806 537 Deferred lease payments received on sales-type leases(3) 1,462 — 2,918 — Stock-based compensation 4,371 4,884 8,686 9,713 Non-cash interest expense 401 331 789 657 Above-market lease amortization 23 23 46 46 AFFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 65,501 $ 63,996 $ 128,500 $ 127,369 FFO per common share – diluted $ 2.06 $ 2.04 $ 4.03 $ 4.08 Normalized FFO per common share – diluted $ 2.06 $ 2.07 $ 4.04 $ 4.12 AFFO per common share – diluted $ 2.29 $ 2.26 $ 4.50 $ 4.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 28,250,843 27,981,517 28,197,930 27,965,720 Restricted stock and RSUs 300,582 201,462 289,736 186,684 PSUs 20,713 — 20,713 — Dilutive effect of Exchangeable Senior Notes — 74,260 19,040 87,437 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 28,572,138 28,257,239 28,527,419 28,239,841

_____________________________ (1) Amount reflects the $3.9 million disposition-contingent lease termination fee received concurrently with the sale of IIP’s property in Los Angeles, California, net of the loss on sale of the property of $3.4 million. (2) Amount reflects the non-refundable interest received on the seller-financed note issued to IIP by the buyer in connection with IIP’s disposition of a portfolio of four properties in southern California, which is recognized as a deposit liability and is included in other liabilities in IIP’s condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2024, as the transaction did not qualify for recognition as a completed sale. (3) Amount reflects the non-refundable lease payments received on two sales-type leases which are recognized as a deposit liability starting on January 1, 2024, and is included in other liabilities in IIP’s condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2024, as the transaction did not qualify for recognition as a completed sale. Prior to the lease modifications on January 1, 2024, which extended the initial lease terms, the leases were classified as operating leases and the lease payments received were recognized as rental revenue and therefore, included in net income attributable to common stockholders.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (NAREIT). NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT’s operating performance equal to net income, computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, depreciation, amortization and impairment related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. IIP also excludes from FFO any disposition-contingent lease termination fee received in connection with a property sale.

Management believes that net income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, management believes FFO and FFO per share to be supplemental measures of a REIT’s performance because they provide an understanding of the operating performance of IIP’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, primarily depreciation expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. IIP believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, FFO and FFO per share can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. IIP reports FFO and FFO per share because these measures are observed by management to also be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because FFO per share is consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs. For these reasons, management has deemed it appropriate to disclose and discuss FFO and FFO per share.

IIP computes Normalized FFO by adjusting FFO to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that management believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to IIP’s core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the equity REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Normalized FFO and Normalized FFO per share provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of IIP’s operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of other companies, because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact IIP’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. Normalized FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of its core business operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Normalized FFO include certain transaction-related gains, losses, income or expense or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Management believes that AFFO and AFFO per share are also appropriate supplemental measures of a REIT’s operating performance. IIP calculates AFFO by adjusting Normalized FFO for certain cash and non-cash items.

For all periods presented other than the three months ended June 30, 2024, FFO (diluted), Normalized FFO, AFFO and FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO per diluted share include the dilutive impact of the assumed full exchange of the Exchangeable Senior Notes for shares of common stock.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, 20,713 shares issuable upon vesting of the performance stock units ("PSUs”) granted to certain employees were included in dilutive securities, as the performance threshold for the vesting of these PSUs were met as measured as of June 30, 2024. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the PSUs granted to certain employees were not included in dilutive securities as the performance thresholds for vesting of the PSUs were not met as measured as of June 30, 2023.

IIP’s computation of FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO utilized by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such REITs. Further, FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flow available for management’s discretionary use. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of IIP’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of IIP’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund IIP’s cash needs, including IIP’s ability to pay dividends or make distributions. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of IIP’s operations.

