Inside a $31 Million Vote of Confidence in JFrog Amid a 119% Surge
On November 13, New York City-based Shannon River Fund Management disclosed a purchase of 647,140 shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG), boosting its position by approximately $31.38 million.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 13, Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 647,140 shares during the third quarter. The value of the fund's position rose by $31.38 million, bringing its total holding to 863,924 shares worth $40.89 million as of September 30.This purchase raised JFrog Ltd. to 6.58% of the fund's 13F AUM, but it remains outside the top five reported holdings.
