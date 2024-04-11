Insight 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report Reflects Focus on Using Tech for Good

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, has released its 2024 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, emphasizing the company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Insight’s sixth annual report illustrates a focus on ethical business practices in accordance with its membership in the United Nations Global Compact.

As a Solutions Integrator, Insight helps organizations navigate the intricacies of digital transformation, improving how IT management and infrastructure are run across cloud, data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The report highlights Insight's progress and achievements in sustainability, helping clients use technology more efficiently, and fostering a culture of harmony among teammates, partners and the community.

"This past year, exponential advancements in AI reminded us just how fast technology is moving and creating enormous possibilities,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. "By putting people at the heart of everything we do, we focus these technologies on making our work more meaningful, allocating valuable time and resources more effectively, and leveraging data to drive better outcomes for Insight, our clients and our communities. Our corporate citizenship report showcases how we help clients harness tech’s transformative power for good, and how Insight’s culture empowers our team to deliver on its (and their) full potential.”

Highlights of the 2024 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report include:

Insight’s workplace was recognized among the world’s best as one of the top 50 Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2024, a top 20 Fortune 2023 World’s Best Workplace, and a 2023 Forbes World’s Best Employer.

According to Great Place to Work, 92 percent of teammates consider Insight a great place to work. Insight also received perfect scores on the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ workplace equality and the 2023 Disability Equality Index.

More than 2,250 teammates globally participate in the company’s 11 Teammate Resource Groups, promoting an inclusive organization and professional development.

The company in 2023 supported nearly 2,400 companies through its Diverse Supplier Program, investing $711 million in independently owned or diverse suppliers.

Insight’s lifecycle services helped clients save 3.7 million pounds of electronic waste in 2023.

Insight raised over $1.4 million for charitable causes in 2023.

To read the 2024 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, visit insight.com/corporatecitizenship. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

