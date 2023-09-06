Insight Expands Services Portfolio with New Global Managed Cloud Offering

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, has expanded its services portfolio with a new global managed cloud offering to simplify how enterprises scale their cloud use.

Insight Managed Cloud Services enable a fully managed experience that lifts the burden of cloud management from IT teams to deliver improved performance and user experiences for Microsoft Azure environments — with capabilities to extend to a multi-cloud approach including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. Insight technical support centers are positioned strategically around the world to provide access to skilled engineers for 24/7 monitoring; comprehensive data and end-point protection; and quick, accurate issues resolution.

"Managed cloud services are a natural match for companies accelerating their move to the cloud and seeking greater flexibility in managing cloud costs,” said Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions. "As clients globally scale their digital business, Insight Managed Cloud Services support continuous improvement and simplify multi-cloud resources. Further, our ability as a Solutions Integrator to address every aspect of digital transformation — from modernizing infrastructure to integrating game changers like generative AI that create more compelling work experiences — provides the strategic partner to help them realize the most ambitious goals for their business.”

With 86% of organizations impacted by technical debt in the past year, according to Insight’s annual digital transformation report conducted by Foundry, the task of managing cloud costs, security and migrating from legacy infrastructure can overload IT teams. Insight Managed Cloud Services deliver end-to-end support and a simple pricing model to:

Enhance business cloud capacity

Improve performance and utilization

Strengthen security and compliance

Increase control over cloud costs

Refocus time/resources to more innovative work

Insight’s Global Delivery Network acts as an extension of a company’s IT team, providing remote support by a team of experts across India, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

As the 2023 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessments Partner of the Year, Insight is a longstanding Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Its earned 18 Microsoft solution specializations, including all four Microsoft security specializations. As an AWS Marketplace Skilled Consulting Partner, Insight also maintains the AWS Security Competency based on its deep understanding of the AWS ecosystem. Insight also is a Google Cloud Premier Partner designated with the Google Cloud Application Development Specialization.

"As a leading Solutions Integrator operating globally, we are particularly pleased to offer our Insight Managed Cloud Services on a worldwide scale,” said Karen McLaughlin, SVP EMEA Services and Global Centers of Excellence Services Operations. "This means organizations across the world, no matter their geographic reach, can rest assured that their Azure infrastructure is managed effectively and enhanced for optimal performance, allowing them to focus on their core business activities.”

Learn more about Insight Managed Cloud Services. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 1-800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity and a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

