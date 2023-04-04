Insight Receives 2023 Americas Retail Partner of the Year Award From NVIDIA

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, today announced its selection as the first Americas NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) award winner in the new category of Retail Partner of the Year, for 2023. The award recognizes a deep understanding of the retail industry and the ability to orchestrate best-in-class solutions that bring agility to retailers through real-time speed and predictability.

According to the Insight-commissioned Foundry survey, 85% of IT leaders revealed their organizations use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive business insights, and leaders in the retail industry are no different. Retail companies are modernizing at speed with the introduction of AI-powered services spanning customer service, loss prevention and restocking analytics.

As an Elite NPN Partner, Insight collaborates with NVIDIA to bring the best of deep learning solutions to retail clients. Insight consultants and engineers use NVIDIA expertise and resources to help clients gain a competitive advantage by leveraging best-fit AI, data analytics and machine learning solutions. These solutions are then tested and validated by Insight’s in-house AI Proof of Concept (PoC) in the company’s Research and Innovation Hubs.

"Intelligent edge with AI is a game-changing shift in retail space. With modern architectures, businesses can power connectivity across intelligent stores, intelligent quick-service restaurants and intelligent supply chains. Retail leaders can enable a unique user experience that promotes ease of use and personalization for each customer,” said Juan Orlandini, chief technology officer for North America at Insight.

"In retail, AI is transforming business operations and enabling companies to analyze vast amounts of data to make informed decisions that help drive growth and boost customer satisfaction,” said Scott Brubaker, director of enterprise sales for retail, consumer packaged goods and quick-service restaurants at NVIDIA. "The first company to win the NPN Retail Partner of the Year award, Insight’s deep understanding of the industry provides clients with NVIDIA-powered services that span customer service, loss prevention and restocking analytics.”

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise.

