Insight Recognized Again in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, today announced it has been named as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Insight believes this recognition further solidifies a unique market position as a trusted advisor helping organizations architect, build and manage cloud solutions for complex IT ecosystems.

According to Insight, inclusion in the Magic Quadrant signifies the company’s commitment to delivering impactful outcomes through cloud-native professional and managed application services. Solutions are built exclusively from public cloud infrastructure and platform services supported on Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.

"We believe this Gartner recognition validates Insight’s power as a Solutions Integrator to accelerate the transition from traditional IT to hybrid and multi-cloud efficiency,” said Stan Lequin, president of solutions, Insight. "As organizations increasingly realize the benefits of cloud migration, the demand for expert guidance and support has grown significantly. Having a single partner capable of combining new technology with managed services — integrated into an existing environment — simplifies their digital transformation journey.”

Insight's public cloud IT transformation services span a wide range of offerings, including cloud and infrastructure consulting, migration and implementation, application modernization, cybersecurity and services deriving enhanced business insights from the use of data, artificial intelligence and the intelligent edge.

"We consider inclusion in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services to be a testament to Insight’s experience and commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients. As organizations continue to prioritize harnessing the power of the cloud, we have a proven track record of driving client success across every step of digital transformation and how to manage a modern business,” said Dave Sasson, director, cloud services, Insight.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view.

