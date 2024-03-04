Insight Recognized as One of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2024

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, announced today it has been named No. 48 on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies 2024 list. This is the second time the company has earned this recognition, having secured the No. 83 spot in 2022.

"Now more than ever, sustainability is an important topic in tech. As a new AI revolution unfolds, business leaders face critical questions about how to responsibly deploy and harness the power needed to process it,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. "We believe there are opportunities to utilize data for more sustainable development. Every step of a client’s digital journey brings opportunities for greater efficiency.”

As a Solutions Integrator, Insight assists organizations in implementing best adoption practices for new technologies like generative AI, helping curate and consolidate data to reduce extraneous costs and processing power. Insight’s services include evaluating existing infrastructure to consider operational efficiencies, sustainable growth and power consumption when:

Implementing more energy-efficient modern data centers and edge computing;

Moving energy-consuming applications to the cloud and utilizing hybrid cloud services;

Protecting vital assets through sound cybersecurity practices and easily managed governance, risk management and compliance models;

Reducing electronic waste by virtue of optimized device management.

Barron’s collaborated with Calvert, a company that specializes in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing, to compile its seventh annual list of the most sustainable companies. Calvert analyzed the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value and ranked them based on their performance in five key categories: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. They assessed more than 230 ESG performance indicators from seven rating companies, including ISS, MSCI and Sustainalytics, along with other data and Calvert’s internal research.

The list of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies can be viewed here.

Learn more about Insight’s values in the 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

