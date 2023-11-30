Insight Tech Journal Reflects on Gen AI and the Biggest IT Disruptors of 2023

Generative AI burst onto the scene only a year ago, and now as 2023 draws to a close, organizations from all industries are actively exploring how to apply it to their operations. With each new year, advances in artificial intelligence will only continue to emerge, and IT decision makers will play an essential role in explaining the substance behind the hype to their executive teams and boards.

In the winter 2023 edition of its Tech Journal, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, turns to its top technologists for advice on prioritizing gen AI for the business and predicting what the next big surprises in technology will be in 2024.

"Digital innovation has been on a rapid rise for years, but we might look back on 2023 as the year when the future really arrived. With the reality of AI becoming table stakes and tech updates emerging almost weekly, even the most seasoned leaders were challenged to keep up,” said Rachel Howard, Tech Journal editor-in-chief and Insight director of global brand and communications. "As we move to the new year, it’s essential to take a strategic pause. Now is the time to evaluate the lessons learned and chart a smart course for 2024.”

The Tech Journal, published today, clears up confusion around AI and more in these articles:

Best strategies for building AI infrastructure, whether starting from the ground up or using existing frameworks;

Knowing the difference between "doing AI” and "using AI” and how to optimize your results;

How Insight’s hands-on experiment using InsightGPT, the company’s internal gen AI tool, has led to practical applications saving teammates hundreds of hours in productivity;

Five transformative steps leaders can use to convert Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments into ROI that also drives competitive advantage;

How immersive technology like spatial computing is revolutionizing business going into 2024.

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, C-level business leaders, business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in the modern workplace, modern applications, modern infrastructure, the intelligent edge, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Tech Journal can be read at insight.com/techjournal. To learn more about Insight’s digital solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

