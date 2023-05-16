|
16.05.2023 22:14:00
Insight to Present at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:
51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 10:50 AM ET
Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO
The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005378/en/
