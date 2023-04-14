Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, April 26

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, will release its first quarter earnings before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A teleconference hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other interested persons may access the call at 888-506-0062, conference i.d. number 332970. The call will also be webcast live at http://ir.insperity.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at 877-481-4010, conference i.d. number 48104, for one week after the call. The webcast will be archived for one year. The conference call script and updated company guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023 will be posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2022 revenues of $5.9 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

