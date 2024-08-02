|
02.08.2024 15:16:08
Inspire Medical Receives FDA Approval For Next Generation Inspire Neurostimulation System
(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) announced on Friday that it has obtained FDA approval for Inspire V therapy system, its next generation Inspire neurostimulation system, for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
The Inspire V therapy system features the next generation neurostimulator, a Bluetooth-enabled patient remote, and a physician programmer.
The company stated that it intends to initiate a soft launch in late 2024, followed by a full launch in 2025 in the U.S. market.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $137.90, up 4.97%.
