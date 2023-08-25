Institutional Property Advisors Releases Texas Multifamily Construction Report

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), has published a Special Texas Multifamily Construction Report.

"Apartment construction starts in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio plunged to 6,500 units during second quarter 2023,” stated Greg Willet, first vice president and national director, Research Services, IPA. "Over the previous nine quarters, the start volume averaged 22,800 units.”

IPA’s Texas multifamily construction special report gives investors key insight into construction throughout the state.

While easing from the recent record volume, ongoing construction is still near all-time highs, with 174,700 units coming out of the ground in the primary markets.

Renter demand facilitated the absorption of over 17,000 apartments in these markets during the first half of 2023, rebounding from net moveouts last year.

Dallas-Fort Worth’s 72,900 apartments under construction are the most in the U.S. and will grow the North Texas market’s inventory by 8 percent.

Approximately 10,400 apartments are under construction in the Allen-McKinney submarket, and about 8,600 are on the way in the Frisco submarket, making the northern edge of Dallas-Fort Worth the most active building area in the state.

"It is important to note that the pullback in building can accelerate the pace of rent growth as early as spring 2024,” added John Sebree, senior vice president and national director of the firm’s Multi Housing Division.

