05.03.2024 03:29:46

Intapp Announces Launch Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Intapp Inc. (INTA) announced that certain entities affiliated with Great Hill Equity Partners IV, L.P. intend to offer an aggregate of 7 million shares of the company's common stock in an underwritten public offering. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering.

The company said it will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the Selling Stockholder of shares of the company's common stock in the Offering. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "INTA."

The underwriter has a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.05 million shares of the Company's common stock from the Selling Stockholder at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

INTA closed Monday's regular trading at $37.78 down $0.37 or 0.97%. In the after-hours trading the stock further dropped $1.29 or 3.41%.

