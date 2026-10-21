Integra: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, Integra (NASDAQ:IART) reaffirmed that it had reduced the midpoint of its full-year revenue guidance by $30 million. Management linked the reduction to severe plant flooding in Cincinnati and slower share recovery in its tissue reconstruction business. For long-term investors, near-term operational delays test whether core product demand can outlast supply chain disruptions.

Three things management said stand out.

A weather disruption at the Cincinnati plant created production bottlenecks, cutting third-quarter sales and worsening fourth-quarter expectations. Management expects full manufacturing capabilities to resume during the second quarter of 2027 as equipment repair and replacement work continues. Management also said not to expect meaningful sales until the third quarter.

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