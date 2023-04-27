27.04.2023 22:30:02

Intel Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intel Corporation (INTC):

Earnings: -$2.76 billion in Q1 vs. $8.11 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.66 in Q1 vs. $1.98 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$169 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.15 per share Revenue: $11.72 billion in Q1 vs. $18.35 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.04) Next quarter revenue guidance: $11.5 - $12.5 Bln

