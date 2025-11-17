Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
17.11.2025 13:30:00
Intel Stock Is Soaring and This Strategic Partner Could Be Next
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has increased by 83% over the past three months. This is positive for semiconductor investors and could also help one of Intel's key partners, Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS). Intel is not just a Synopsys customer; the main weakness in Synopsys' business may have been tied to issues at Intel, which now appear to be improving as new investments and partnerships emerge. Here's what's happening.Intel's business challenges are readily apparent. The table below breaks down operating income by segment. Intel Products, which encompasses the Client Computing Group (CCG) and Data Center and AI (DCAI), is performing well; however, the Intel Foundry segment is experiencing difficulties.The foundry business is central to Intel's growth plans. Instead of only designing and manufacturing its own chips, Intel is now offering its manufacturing services to outside customers, much like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing operates its foundry model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.11.25
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Intel-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Intel von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.25