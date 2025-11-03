WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
|
03.11.2025 01:50:00
Interactive Brokers Is Quietly Building the Most Efficient Brokerage Platform in the World
In a financial services market dominated by hype-driven fintech names, few companies embody quiet execution so well as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR). While others chase user growth with slick apps and zero-commission marketing, Interactive Brokers has spent decades doing something far more durable: automating the entire brokerage experience.That discipline has turned it into one of the most efficient and globally connected trading platforms on the planet -- and investors are starting to notice.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!