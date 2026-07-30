IntercontinentalExchange Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1W5H0 / ISIN: US45866F1049
|
30.07.2026 13:45:04
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q2 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $958 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $851 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.074 billion or $1.90 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $3.611 billion from $3.262 billion last year.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $958 Mln. vs. $851 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $3.611 Bln vs. $3.262 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!