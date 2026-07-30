IntercontinentalExchange Group Aktie

IntercontinentalExchange Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W5H0 / ISIN: US45866F1049

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.07.2026 13:45:04

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $958 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $851 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.074 billion or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $3.611 billion from $3.262 billion last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $958 Mln. vs. $851 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $3.611 Bln vs. $3.262 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc

mehr Nachrichten