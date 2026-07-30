Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $958 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $851 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.074 billion or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $3.611 billion from $3.262 billion last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $958 Mln. vs. $851 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $3.611 Bln vs. $3.262 Bln last year.