IntercontinentalExchange Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1W5H0 / ISIN: US45866F1049
|
30.04.2026 13:38:47
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $1.413 billion, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $797 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.338 billion or $2.35 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $2.977 billion from $2.473 billion last year.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.413 Bln. vs. $797 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $2.977 Bln vs. $2.473 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!