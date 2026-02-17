InterContinental Hotels Group Aktie

InterContinental Hotels Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PBZV / ISIN: US45857P8068

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.02.2026 08:21:33

InterContinental Hotels Launches $950 Mln Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG, IHG.L), on Tuesday announced a share buyback programme of up to $950 million as part of its strategy to return surplus capital to shareholders.

The programme will commence immediately and run no later than December 29.

Purchases will be carried out under the shareholder authority granted at the May 8, 2025, Annual General Meeting.

The maximum number of shares authorised for repurchase under the existing authority is 11,073,831, taking into account shares already bought back prior to February 17.

Shares will be purchased on the London Stock Exchange, Cboe Europe Ltd. (BXE and CXE order books), Turquoise and/or Aquis, and will be on-sold to the company.

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company's issued share capital, with all repurchased shares to be cancelled.

On Monday, InterContinental Hotels closed trading 1.30% lesser at $144.50 on the London Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (spons. ADRs) 146,92 0,54% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich fester -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schlussendlich in Grün -- Märkte in Fernost schließen uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt nach oben ging, begab sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Dienstag aufwärts. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen