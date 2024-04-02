Interface Brings Performance and Sophisticated Style with New Carpet Tile Collections

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, launched several new flooring collections in the first quarter, offering hardworking, high-quality, and high-performance solutions for commercial interiors. With these latest introductions, Interface continues to expand its product portfolio by combining style and performance, meeting its customers’ design and space-specific needs, all while offering the lowest carbon footprint carpet tile products in the industry.

Open Air™ Stria and Open Ended™

Introduced as two new product extensions of Interface’s expansive Open Air™ collection, Stria and Open Ended bring subtle, sophisticated color to the platform. Interface designed the styles to work together, with Stria incorporating subtle, textured accents, and Open Ended providing coordinating near-solid color.

Featuring 12 versatile options, these new products are functional, durable, and beautiful -- perfect for hardworking spaces in any segment. Through continued innovations across design and manufacturing, Stria offers accessible pricing and a three-week lead time.

Open Air Stria and Open Ended are currently available in North and South America.

World Woven™ Two

Building on the success of Interface’s World Woven™ carpet tile collection, comes World Woven™ Two, featuring familiar styles with new, on-trend colorations that offer designers more options to create sophisticated, high-performing spaces.

The collection offers eight planks, including four fundamental textures that resemble woolen textiles and four options that feature more detailed patterning and plushness while exploring subtle color. The result is versatile carpet tile styles that bring familiarity, warmth, and handcrafted authenticity to today’s interiors.

World Woven Two is currently available in North and South America.

Trina Turk X FLOR Area Rug Collection

Additionally, FLOR, Interface’s high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, launched its new immersive collaboration collection with ready-to-wear designer Trina Turk. The Trina Turk X FLOR area rug collection features five unique products that bring the designer’s signature style into interior spaces, including bold colors and unique patterns reminiscent of radiating sunbeams, vintage cane furniture, and breeze block motifs.

The Trina Turk X FLOR collection is currently available in the United States and Canada.

As part of a modular flooring system, architects, designers, and specifiers can easily and efficiently pair Interface carpet tile, LVT, and nora® rubber flooring to create beautiful, positive spaces.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions enterprise with an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products. A leader in sustainability, Interface is working toward achieving its verified Science Based Targets by 2030 and its goal to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040. With our design approach to flooring systems, we help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the planet. Our range includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® by Interface rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and our sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

