Interface Textured Carpet Tile Offerings Add Style and Performance to Commercial Spaces

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, today launched two new carpet tile styles, Knitstitch™ and Breakout™. These introductions feature timeless and dynamic patterns, including a classic woven aesthetic and a geometric grid pattern. Made for large-scale commercial spaces, both add to Interface’s growing portfolio of flooring available at a smart price point, achieved through innovations in design and manufacturing.

"Our carpet tile products are a perfect solution for adding dimension to productive spaces, encouraging designers to add depth and movement across the floorscape,” says Kelly Simcox, Head of Global Design at Interface. "Our customers are looking for flooring solutions that pair on-trend designs with functionality at a smart price point. These new styles help to achieve this by exploring fresh takes on timeless textures, all while offering Interface’s superior performance.”

New products from Interface include:

Knitstitch™: Expanding Interface’s portfolio of knit-inspired carpet tile styles, Knitstitch takes the popular aesthetic a step further. It features a large-scale woven look that creates depth and dimension across the floorscape, while its pops of color add fun and interest to interiors. The result is a hardworking carpet tile style made to do more. Available in a variety of popular neutral hues, the style is designed to stand up and stand out, all while supporting better acoustics, indoor air quality, and overall well-being in commercial spaces. It is available in North America.

Breakout™: Taking inspiration from versatile architectural lines but with a modern twist, Breakout pairs modern ombré detailing with a timeless grid pattern, resulting in an on-trend design made to fit every space. Offered in popular warm neutral colorways, this carpet tile style helps create movement across any floorscape, while supporting occupant well-being and providing superior functionality, from durable fibers to noise mitigation. It is available in North America.

Both carpet tile styles pair with Interface’s comprehensive product portfolio of LVT, nora® rubber flooring, and FLOR® area rugs, resulting in a complete flooring solution made with purpose to meet customer needs. Additionally, Interface has a 30-year history of taking the necessary steps to restore the planet and making progress toward its bold sustainability targets. Through innovations across its products, factories, and supply chain, the company has amongst the lowest carbon footprint carpet tile in the industry, making both Knitstitch and Breakout responsible and affordable choices for today’s interiors.

To learn more, visit www.interface.com.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions company and sustainability leader, offering an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products that includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces. Made with purpose and without compromise, Interface flooring brings more sophisticated design, more performance, more innovation, and more climate progress to interior spaces. A decades-long pioneer in sustainability, Interface remains "all in” on becoming a restorative business. Today, the company is focusing on carbon reductions, not offsets, as it works toward achieving its verified science-based targets by 2030 and its goal to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and the company’s sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827871129/en/