Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie

Gulf Keystone Petroleum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.03.2026 08:00:07

Interim dividend information

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Interim dividend information

19-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

19 March 2026

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP & OSE)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

 

Interim dividend information

 

 

Gulf Keystone today announced the declaration of a $12.5 million interim dividend in connection with its 2025 Full Year Results. The Company confirms the following key information.

 

Distribution amount

$0.0575 per Common Share

Declared currency

USD

Date of approval

18 March 2026

Last day including rights

8 April 2026

Ex-dividend date

9 April 2026

Record date

10 April 2026

Payment date

27 April 2026

 

Payment information for OSE, LSE and certificated shareholders

 

OSE shareholders

 

Shareholders of GKP shares trading on Euronext Growth Oslo operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange (“OSE”) will receive the interim dividend in NOK. The Company will announce the NOK per share amount on 22 April 2026.

 

LSE shareholders holding CREST Depositary Interests

 

On or around 1 April 2026, cross border transfers will be implemented between the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) and the OSE. As part of this process, the existing Depositary Interests currently used for settlement of trades on the LSE will be cancelled and will be replaced by CREST Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued by Euroclear UK & International Limited (“Euroclear”). The CDIs will be held in a Euroclear nominee account registered in the Norwegian VPS.

 

The interim dividend will be paid to the Euroclear nominee account in NOK, as per the conventions of the Norwegian VPS and according to the NOK per share amount announced on 22 April 2026. CDI holders will in turn receive the dividend in EUR, GBP or USD according to the preferred payment currency of their CREST account.

 

Where a CREST participant has not explicitly set a preferred CREST currency, the system will follow alphabetical order of eligible currencies as set out in the Euroclear International Service Description. This means payment would default to EUR (if the participant can receive EUR), or GBP if not, and finally USD if no EUR or GBP payment account is linked to the CREST account. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their broker or nominee account to confirm their final payment currency for the interim dividend.

 

Certificated shareholders

 

Certificated shareholders will continue to receive the interim dividend in either GBP or USD according to their currency election preference.

 

The default currency for the Company’s dividend payments to certificated shareholders is GBP, either via cheque or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by cheque only. Should certificated shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

 

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP

 

The final day for currency election for certificated shareholders will be 13 April 2026. Certificated shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes.

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: TSM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 421482
EQS News ID: 2294020

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
19.03.26
 Interim dividend information (EQS Group)
17.03.26
 Notice of 2025 Full Year Results (EQS Group)
16.03.26
 TR-1: notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
02.03.26
 Update on Shaikan Field operations (EQS Group)
18.02.26