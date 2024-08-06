|
06.08.2024 23:22:01
International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $170 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $27 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $2.889 billion from $2.929 billion last year.
International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $170 Mln. vs. $27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.889 Bln vs. $2.929 Bln last year.
