International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $170 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $27 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $2.889 billion from $2.929 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $170 Mln. vs. $27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.889 Bln vs. $2.929 Bln last year.