International Flavors & Fragrances Aktie

International Flavors & Fragrances für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853881 / ISIN: US4595061015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.11.2025 02:46:08

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $40 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $159 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.9% to $2.694 billion from $2.925 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $40 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.694 Bln vs. $2.925 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10.6 Bln-$10.9 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 55,12 2,42% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließlcih uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch schwächer zu. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es zur Wochemitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen