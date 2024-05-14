|
14.05.2024 12:44:55
International Game Technology Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $82 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $23 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.06 billion last year.
International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $82 Mln. vs. $23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.05 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.4 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Game Technology PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: International Game Technology vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu International Game Technology PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Game Technology PLC
|18,60
|-0,53%