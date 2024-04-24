Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $110.4 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $2.50 billion from $2.52 billion last year.

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $110.4 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.