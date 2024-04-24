|
24.04.2024 13:27:38
Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $110.4 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $2.50 billion from $2.52 billion last year.
Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $110.4 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.
|28,70
|-1,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- US-Anleger in Verkaufslaune -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel notiert am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.