Introducing INDURO™ Acrylic Capped Sheet from Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty materials solutions provider, is launching INDURO™, a highly engineered continuous cast acrylic capped sheet specifically developed as a more durable material replacement for exterior panels in recreational and other vehicles in the mobility sector.

The material offers significant advantages over alternate exterior panel materials, such as gel coatings and fiberglass, by enhancing aesthetics, performance, and processability. It performs well in demanding environments due to the inherent weather and UV resistance of acrylic. In comparison to gel coat and fiber-reinforced polyester, INDURO™ enables a hydrocarbon-, emission-free production method and streamlines part processing because of the repeatable, consistent caliper thickness throughout the full width of the sheet.

"INDURO™ provides manufacturers the ability to deliver a long-lasting finish to their customers. The material is used for the largest and most visible parts of a vehicle and offers exceptional gloss, chemical/scratch resistance, weatherability, and color fastness,” said Trinseo’s Michel Brendel, Vice President, Global Engineered Surfaces. "These are key performance properties required for vehicles such as boats, agricultural equipment, and trailers that are regularly exposed to weather extremes.”

The result of a multi-year development project, INDURO™ meets the needs of manufacturers who are looking for a more durable material solution. It is uniformly pigmented, providing a more stable and less UV-sensitive color than traditional materials, and is available in custom colors. The unique non-fading and non-yellowing characteristics of acrylic make INDURO™ a long-lasting finish solution for harsh environments. The multi-layer finish also provides better resistance to chalking, a condition caused when a surface finish degrades due to extreme weather conditions. INDURO™ is easy to repair with a simple blending technique.

Manufactured in Florence, Kentucky in the United States, INDURO™ joined Trinseo’s material solutions portfolio with the 2021 acquisition of Aristech Surfaces LLC, a manufacturer of surface and design materials known for its premium brands ARISTECH ACRYLICS™, AVONITE™, AVONITE™ FLEX and STUDIO COLLECTION™.

The material is available as follows:

Width: customized, up to 104 in. / 2642 mm.

Length: Sheet: maximum 245 in. / 6223 mm.

Colors: Light Gray and White, Custom Match

Samples are available at https://aristechsurfaces.com/order-a-sample

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility.

Trinseo’s approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $5.0 billion in 2022. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

