Invesco Ltd. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) reported earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $132.2 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $132.2 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $196.2 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.483 billion from $1.442 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $132.2 Mln. vs. $132.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.483 Bln vs. $1.442 Bln last year.

