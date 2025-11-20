Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
20.11.2025 17:59:44
Investment Powerhouse Backs Biotech Stock to the Tune of $419 Million
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC reported a new stake in HeartFlow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL), adding 12,448,158 shares valued at approximately $419.00 million, according to a November 14, 2025, SEC filing.Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC disclosed a new position in HeartFlow, acquiring 12,448,158 shares valued at $419.00 million as of September 30, 2025. The stake was revealed in a Form 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2025 (SEC filing). The transaction makes HeartFlow the largest holding in the fund’s portfolio.This new position accounts for 27.81% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!