True Aktie
WKN: 889349 / ISIN: TH0375010012
|
21.02.2026 18:01:00
Investors Got Scared, But This AI Giant's True Strength Never Wavered
Storytelling is powerful. Two different writers can take the exact same company and weave the same facts in very different ways to create a vision of its future, and if you're not careful, you might find both of those stories compelling. Only time tells which of those stories turns out to be closer to the truth. And in the end, the financial results a company produces are more important than the stories it and its investors told themselves along the way to justify their actions.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a great example of a company whose financial performance stands in stark contrast to some of the stories that investors have told about it. At one point not long ago, many investors had entirely counted Alphabet out, arguing that it had fallen hopelessly behind in key areas like cloud computing and artificial intelligence. That's a story that the first article on Alphabet for the Voyager Portfolio discussed at length. But as you'll see in this second article, Alphabet's financial strength has shown a very consistent upward trajectory that gave longtime bulls confidence that their patience would be rewarded.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!