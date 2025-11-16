Constellation Brand a Aktie
WKN: 871918 / ISIN: US21036P1084
|
16.11.2025 10:07:00
Investors Should Raise a Glass to Constellation Brands Stock for These 3 Reasons
Investors are likely confused about what to make of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ). The beverage company has suffered as Gen Z has shown less propensity to consume alcohol.Despite that challenge, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has bought shares in recent quarters even as Buffett prepares to retire. This move has not stopped the stock from falling further.However, it is more likely that Berkshire started the party early with this stock instead of making a wrong decision. Three reasons illustrate why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!