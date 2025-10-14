VAT Aktie
WKN DE: A2AGGY / ISIN: CH0311864901
14.10.2025 18:34:23
Invitation – Q3 2025 trading update conference call
VAT Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
VAT cordially invites you to our Q3 2025 trading update conference call.
Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the business conditions during the third quarter of 2025 and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of the year. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST
Participants are asked to pre-register here and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.
Participants unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling:
Please dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start.
The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website for replay purposes approximately two hours after the event.
|English
|VAT Group AG
|Seelistrasse 1
|9469 Haag
|Switzerland
|+41 81 771 61 61
|+41 81 771 48 30
|reception@vat.ch
|www.vatvalve.com
|CH0311864901
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|2212952
