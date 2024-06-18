Ionis: Otsuka Obtains Rights Across Asia-Pacific Region For Donidalorsen - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) has entered into a license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. under which Otsuka obtains exclusive rights across the Asia-Pacific region for donidalorsen, an investigational RNA-targeted prophylactic medicine for hereditary angioedema. Ionis will receive a $20 million upfront payment and milestone payments based on achievement of regulatory and sales targets. Ionis is also eligible to earn tiered royalties.

Ionis will maintain primary responsibility for the development of donidalorsen. Otsuka will be responsible for territory-specific development, regulatory filings and commercialization in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

Ionis plans to file a New Drug Application with the FDA in the current year, and will independently launch donidalorsen in the U.S., if approved.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.