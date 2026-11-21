While AI gets all the headlines, quantum computing is starting to become a technology that's becoming more and more interesting. Several companies are making strides in quantum computing endeavors, and the technology is only years away from being commercially viable.

The big question investors must answer in this space is whether it's best to go with a massive company that has huge resources that can make a successful quantum computer, or if it's better to back a pure-play company that is much smaller.

Two of the most popular options in this segment are Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), with Alphabet being the giant and IonQ the smaller player. It's the classic David versus Goliath matchup, but which one makes the most sense? It all depends on your risk tolerance.

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