Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
10.11.2025 09:51:00
IonQ's Operating Results Highlight a Grim Reality for Quantum Computing Stocks Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum
For the better part of the last three years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's hottest trend. Allowing software and systems to make split-second decisions without human oversight is viewed as a multitrillion-dollar opportunity that can reshape the growth trajectory of numerous industries.But AI isn't the only game-changing technology making waves on Wall Street. The rise of quantum computing has investors excited, as evidenced by trailing-12-month gains in IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ranging from 274% to 2,970%, as of the closing bell on Nov. 6.Although quantum computing pure-play stocks can seemingly do no wrong at the moment, IonQ's highly anticipated operating results for the September-ended quarter exposed a grim reality for it and its peers in the months and quarters to come.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
