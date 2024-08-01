|
01.08.2024 13:24:25
Iron Mountain Q2 FFO, Revenue Rise
(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), a provider of information management services, Thursday reported funds from operations or FFO of $139.65 million or $0.47 per share for the second quarter, higher than $86.32 million or $0.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding items, normalized FFO increased to $231.02 million or $0.78 per share from $208.11 million or $0.71 per share last year.
AFFO grew to $320.9 million or $1.08 per share from $287.09 million or $0.98 per share a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose 13 percent to $1.534 billion from $1.358 billion in the previous year.
Iron Mountain's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.715 per share for the third quarter, an increase of 10%. The dividend is payable on October 3, for shareholders of record on September 16.
For the full year, the company expects AFFO per share to be in the range of $4.39 - $4.51. Revenue for the year is expected between $6 billion- $6.150 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iron Mountain Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Iron Mountain Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Iron Mountain Inc
|102,30
|7,73%