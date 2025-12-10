Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
10.12.2025 12:49:00
Is 4% a Safe Withdrawal Rate in 2026? Here's What the Experts Say
You might assume that building up a retirement nest egg is one of the most challenging things you'll ever have to do. After all, it's not easy to find the money for your retirement savings year after year.But saving for retirement is really only part of the picture. It's just as important to preserve your IRA or 401(k) throughout retirement so your money doesn't run out on you. This is especially important given the possibility of future Social Security cuts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!