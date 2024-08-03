|
03.08.2024 15:00:00
Is Apple Stock a Buy?
After enduring a slow start to the year and multiple rounds of layoffs, things are starting to shape up for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The Cupertino-based company is set to roll out new artificial intelligence-powered (AI) services in the coming months. Some analysts believe AI will help the company reclaim its top position in the technology sector.For much of 2024, Apple shares have underperformed those of its nearest tech competitors, including Alphabet and Microsoft. In April, Apple stock was down 14% for the year, underperforming the S&P 500's return of 5% at the time.Falling sales in key markets like China drove the decline. On top of this, Apple reported second-quarter revenue of $90.8 billion, a 4% year-over-year decline, further weighing on the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
