Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
30.12.2025 00:45:00
Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Millionaire Maker?
Warren Buffett is known as the Oracle of Omaha due to his investment success at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). The stock has created many millionaires under Buffett's watch, as it has wildly outperformed the broader market.However, Buffett is handing the reins of CEO to top lieutenant Greg Abel at the start of 2026. Is Berkshire Hathaway still worth buying?From a big picture point of view, Berkshire Hathaway is a massively diversified conglomerate. Under the company's umbrella, it owns businesses in various sectors, including insurance, transportation, utilities, energy, retail, and manufacturing, among others. It is one of the most diversified companies you are likely to find on Wall Street.
