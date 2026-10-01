Is Broadcom a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Only a handful of companies have benefited more from the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom than Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Shares of the semiconductor giant are up 330% in the past three years, and Broadcom now sits as the world's ninth-most valuable company, with a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion (as of Sept. 28).

Broadcom has made plenty of millionaires through the years, but after its current run-up, has that ship sailed? If you have time on your side, I don't believe so.

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