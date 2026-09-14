Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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14.09.2026 19:45:01

Is Broadcom Stock in Trouble?

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)'s stock has soared close to 600% over the past five years. But lately, things haven't been as rosy for the custom chipmaker. After reaching highs of nearly $500 earlier this year, the stock has struggled to get back to anywhere near those levels again; currently, it's down around 30% from its 52-week high.

Between a high valuation, high expectations, and concerns rising about a potential bubble in artificial intelligence (AI), there are multiple reasons as to why investors may not be feeling as bullish about Broadcom these days. Is this just a temporary setback for the AI stock, and could now be a good time to invest in Broadcom, or is it really in trouble and likely heading even lower?

Image source: Getty Images.

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