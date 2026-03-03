Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
|
03.03.2026 22:30:00
Is Canopy Growth Stock Going to $0?
Five years ago, shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), a leading cannabis company, were worth over $300 apiece. Now the stock is changing hands for under $2. Can the stock bounce back, or will investors be left with worthless shares in a few years? Let's find out.Canopy Growth's financial results continue to be mediocre at best, even with some improvement on the bottom line. During the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ending on Dec. 31, the company's net revenue remained pretty much flat year over year at 74.5 million Canadian dollars ($54.5 million). True, the company's net loss per share of CA$0.18 ($0.13) was much better than the CA$1.11 ($0.81) loss per share reported in the year-ago period.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp
|
06.02.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.12.25
|Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora gemischt: Cannabis-Sektor leidet unter enttäuschender US-Neuklassifizierung (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Tilray und Canopy Growth: Aktien nach Kursrally mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Aktien von Tilray, Aurora und Canopy Growth im Aufwind dank möglicher Kurskorrektur der US-Behörden (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25