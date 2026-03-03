Canopy Growth Aktie

Canopy Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 22:30:00

Is Canopy Growth Stock Going to $0?

Five years ago, shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), a leading cannabis company, were worth over $300 apiece. Now the stock is changing hands for under $2. Can the stock bounce back, or will investors be left with worthless shares in a few years? Let's find out.Canopy Growth's financial results continue to be mediocre at best, even with some improvement on the bottom line. During the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ending on Dec. 31, the company's net revenue remained pretty much flat year over year at 74.5 million Canadian dollars ($54.5 million). True, the company's net loss per share of CA$0.18 ($0.13) was much better than the CA$1.11 ($0.81) loss per share reported in the year-ago period.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp

mehr Nachrichten