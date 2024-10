Is Celsius a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) in 2024. The stock started the year hot, but has seen its shares largely trade down since. However, the stock did see a nice rally last week on some analyst news. All in all, the stock finds itself down more than 35% on the year.With the stock showing a lot of volatility this year, the focus will soon turn to next year and whether it can rebound. Let's look to see if the stock is a buy, sell, or hold going into 2025.Celsius stock started the year strong, as it was still riding the distribution gains it garnered from the deal it struck with PepsiCo in 2022. For its fourth quarter of 2023, which was reported in late February 2024, these distribution gains helped the company record a whopping 95% increase in revenue. This huge revenue growth powered the stock's early-year surge.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool