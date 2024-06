Is Celsius Stock going to $87? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Shares of functional energy drink maker Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) are down 41% in the last month after Nielsen reported that the company's share of the energy drink market dropped from 10.8% to 10.5% in May.This market share dip, paired with worries about Celsius struggling to lap the triple-digit sales growth rates it saw following its partnership with PepsiCo, caused Wall Street to take a cautious stance toward the growth stock.After receiving eight lowered price targets from Wall Street in the last month alone, Celsius welcomed a more upbeat outperform rating from Kevin Grundy with Exane BNP Paribas, who set an initial price target at $87. That target implies a 54% jump from the current price over the next 12 months.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel