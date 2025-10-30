CROCS Aktie
WKN DE: A0HM52 / ISIN: US2270461096
|
30.10.2025 11:03:00
Is Crocs Stock About to Explode Higher?
Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock is down in 2025 because of tariffs on imports to the U.S. and potentially weak consumer demand. But the tariff picture has become clearer over the last few months, and management's very weak guidance for the third quarter and the rest of this year may understate the company's potential. If the company reports better-than-expected results and has been buying back stock all this time, the stock could explode after earnings.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 29, 2025. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CROCS Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: CROCS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: CROCS stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.25