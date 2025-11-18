D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
18.11.2025 20:59:00
Is D-Wave Quantum One of the Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now?
Quantum computing is receiving increasing attention as the next major technological advancement. Even the U.S. government is considering taking equity stakes in American quantum computing companies to ensure it remains at the forefront of the technology. One company that has received a lot of attention is D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS).Up around 1,700% in the past 12 months and 200% this year through Nov. 10, D-Wave Quantum has reached the radar of many potential investors. However, is it one of the best quantum computing stocks to buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu D-Wave Quantummehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.25
|CEO-Ausstieg belastet weiterhin: D-Wave Quantum-Aktie kann sich nicht erholen (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25