Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
06.01.2026 23:25:00
Is D-Wave Quantum Stock a Buy in 2026?
2025 is finally over, and it's an exciting time for technology investors as they ride the wave of new megatrends like generative artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. With shares up by almost 200% over the last 12 months, D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) has established itself as an early leader. But can the boom continue in 2026? Let's dig deeper to see if the company's fundamentals live up to the hype. A rising tide tends to lift all boats in financial markets. This means good news for one company in an industry (or the industry as a whole) can inadvertently boost the stock price of similar companies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
