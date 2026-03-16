Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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16.03.2026 07:35:00
Is D-Wave Quantum Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
While most of the investor focus in the tech world may be on artificial intelligence (AI), there's another emerging tech trend that could deliver monster growth in the next few years: quantum computing. The theoretical capabilities of quantum computers could allow them to perform calculations far beyond the reach of even the most powerful classical supercomputers, and some of the preliminary results achieved by early models have been nothing short of incredible. This technology isn't advanced or accurate enough to be used widely on a commercial scale yet, but progress is ongoing.Many companies, both large and small, are developing quantum computing systems in hopes that they will be among the ultimate winners in the space. D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is one of them, and it's taking a unique approach that I think gives it a leg up on the competition. But could that advantage provide it with enough growth potential to make you a millionaire from a relatively small investment?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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