Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
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14.04.2026 17:47:00
Is It Time for Something Nu in Your Portfolio?
I went to a soccer game over the weekend. Trust me, there's an investing angle here -- I'm not offsides. I caught the hometown Inter Miami CF team taking on the visiting New York Red Bulls. It was the second game at the brand-new, freshly christened Nu Stadium.I'm guessing that most of my fellow 26,000 soccer fans in the stadium on Saturday night aren't entirely sure what Nu is or does. Unless they're investors -- or Brazilian -- that's understandable. Beyond the shiny Nu Stadium sign on the outside of the stadium or the steady stream of LED branding ribbons inside, there is not a lot that someone in Miami can do with parent company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). But all of this could change sooner rather than later.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Nu Holdings
|13,07
|2,67%
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